Viral: Pics And Videos From Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar's Wedding Reception

Newlyweds Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai on Friday evening, a few hours after their nikah. The reception party was attended by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, designer Manish Malhotra, actors Hussain Kuwajerwala and Gautam Rode among many others. Gauahar Khan looked elegant in a gold and red heavily embroidered lehenga while Zaid picked a black sherwani for the reception. Needless to say, the duo looked mesmerising on Friday night. While Manish Malhotra, who reportedly designed Gauahar Khan's reception outfit, shared glimpses of her reception, several fan clubs have also shared pictures and videos from the celebrations that are going crazy viral on social media.

Check out photos and clips from Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's reception here:

Screenshot of Manish Malhotra's Instagram story.

For their nikah, Gauahar Khan wore an ivory-hued Sharara from the shelves of designer Saira Shakira, paired with traditional bridal jewellery while Zaid opted for an off-white sherwani. Sharing the photos on her social media profile, the actress captioned them beautifully. "Qubool hai," she wrote with a heart icon.

In one of the trending videos, Gauahar Khan can be seen helping Zaid getting ready for their wedding. Check it out here:

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's wedding festivities started with a chiksa ceremony, after which the couple gave us glimpses of their mehendi ceremony.

Gauahar Khan is best-known for featuring in films like Rocket Singh, Game and Ishaqzaade and participating in reality show Bigg Boss. Zaid Darbar is the son of Bollywood music composer Ismail Darbar. He is an actor and dancer.