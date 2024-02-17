Definition Of Real Josh: Vicky Kaushal, Wearing A Sling, Works Out

Vicky shared this image. (courtesy: https://www.instagram.com/vickykaushal09/)

Vicky Kaushal's latest Instagram post serves as a true source of fitness inspiration. The actor reportedly injured his arm while filming an action sequence for his upcoming movie Chhava. In a video shared on Instagram Stories, Vicky can be seen working out in the gym. He is seen wearing a sling on his injured arm. Though the pain is evident on his face, the actor remains determined during his workout session. In his inspiring caption, Vicky wrote, "When we can't run, we walk...we don't stop." He also tagged renowned athlete and gym franchise owner Kris Gethin, fitness coach Tejas Lalwani, and sports physiotherapist Ketan Hulawale in the post.

Wait, there is more. After his workout session, Vicky Kaushal uploaded another video, where he can be seen standing and grooving inside an electric cryochamber. For the unversed, an electric cryochamber is a type of cryotherapy device that uses electricity to generate extremely cold temperatures for therapeutic purposes. Cryotherapy involves exposing the body to very low temperatures, typically ranging from -200 to -300 degrees, for a short period of time, usually a few minutes.

Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal will be sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in Chhava. After wrapping up the movie's shoot, Rashmika wrote a sweet note for his co-star in Instagram Stories. She said, "It's been such a pleasure working with you (Vicky Kaushal). You are just tooooo warm and kind (except for the last day where you were just taking my case) but most days you were amazing. I am kidding..you are such a gem. I will always wish the best for you man. Was such a pleasure. mom has told me to convey regards to you.”

For film's director Laxman Utekar, Rashmika Mandanna added, “I just wonder how can a man handle such a bigg set with at least 1500 working people with such calm and poise..sir you have seen me as Yesubai when no one in the world could've even thought about this and I truly wonder how...and not just me...the whole country will wonder how.”

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, where he made a cameo appearance. Before that, he starred in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.