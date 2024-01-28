Rashmika Mandanna On Working With Chhava Co-Star Vicky Kaushal: 'You Are Such A Gem'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: rashmikamandanna)

Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently wrapped the shoot for her upcoming film Chhava with Vicky Kaushal. On Saturday, the Animal actor individually wrote small notes for the director, producer, and other team of the movie. For the Sam Bahadur star with whom she is working for the first time, she wrote, "It's been such a pleasure working with you. You are just tooooo warm and kind (except for the last day where you were just taking my case) but most days you were amazing. I am kidding..you are such a gem. I will always wish the best for you man. Was such a pleasure. mom has told me to convey regards to you.” Talking about the film's director Laxman Utekar, she wrote, “I just wonder how can a man handle such a bigg set with at least 1500 working people with such calm and poise..sir you have seen me as Yesubai when no one in the world could've even thought about this and I truly wonder how...and not just me...the whole country will wonder how.”

Acknowledging her note, the Sam Bahadur actor reposted Rashmika's post and wrote that the entire set is missing her warmth and energy. “@rashmika_mandanna… neen yennane ullia? The whole set is missing your warmth and energy immensely. People don't know that the smile you have on your worst days is bigger and better than the smile most have on their best days. Major inspiration! Thank you for being our Yesubai and my regards to Aunty as well. Oh and btw what are you thinking now," Vicky Kaushal wrote.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Pushpa: The Rule.