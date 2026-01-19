Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Script Of Salman Khan's <i>Sikandar</i> Was Different From What She Heard: "Things Change"

AR Murugadoss's action thriller Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, was among the most talked-about yet underwhelming releases of last year.

Despite arriving on Salman Khan's traditional Eid release window, the film failed to live up to its expectations at the box office. Now, Rashmika has reflected on her decision to sign the project and how the film eventually turned out very differently from what she was first told.

Rashmika Mandanna On Signing Sikandar

Speaking to Telugu journalist Prema, Rashmika recalled her early conversations with director AR Murugadoss and said, "Sikandar, I remember talking to Murugadoss sir, ofcourse later what happened was very different. But when I heard the script, it was quite different."

Rashmika acknowledged that such transformations are not unusual in the filmmaking process, particularly in large-scale commercial cinema, where multiple factors come into play.

"Generally, that happens with films. When you listen to something, it is one story that you have listened to, but over the making of the film, things change according to the performances, according to the edits, according to the time of the release. Things change, and that is very common. So that happened with Sikandar."

About Sikandar

In the film, Rashmika plays Salman Khan's wife, who is killed in the first half. The remainder of Sikandar focuses on Salman's quest for revenge against the chief antagonist, portrayed by Sathyaraj.

At the box office, Sikandar collected Rs 110.1 crore net in India and Rs 184.6 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. However, these figures were modest considering the film's reported production budget of approximately Rs 200 crore. As a result, the film was widely regarded as a commercial failure.

