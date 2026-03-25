When Arjun Rampal Did Not Recognise R Madhavan On <i>Dhurandhar</i> Set: "<i>Yeh Kaun Hai</i>?"

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar continues to wreak havoc at the box office. Amid the madness, several clips from the trailer launch of the first part back in December have resurfaced. One of them is when Arjun Rampal spoke highly of his co-star R Madhavan, who he did not have any scenes with, yet is appreciative of his craft.

What Arjun Rampal Said

In the video, Arjun Rampal said, "This is the first time I am working with him. Unfortunately, we did not have any scene together in the film. But I remember the first day I went to the Dhurandhar set was in Bangkok. Bahut baarish ho rahi thi. Maddy was shooting, aur main gaya and asked, kaun hai yeh actor?"

He continued, "Itna accha dialogue bol raha hai. Kya casting ki hai Mukesh bhai ne. It was Maddy. I didn't recognise him. He is phenomenal."

Dhurandhar Box Office

Ranveer Singh's Lyari saga Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its glorious run at the box office. The film saw a slight drop in earnings on Tuesday but crossed the Rs 550 crore mark in the domestic market.

After six days, the film's domestic earnings stand at Rs 575.67 crore (net), while the gross collections are around Rs 687.43 crore in India as per Sacnilk.

The film has already shot past Rs 231.57 crore in overseas gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross to Rs 919 crore.

On Tuesday, Dhurandhar: The Revenge minted Rs 56.55 crore, taking the total to Rs 575.67 crore in India.

The Hindi version contributed Rs 52 crore to the total.

Like the previous days, the contribution of Telugu was the maximum in the regional languages. The Telugu version contributed Rs 3.10 crore to the total.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge started its box office journey with Rs 102.55 crore on March 19.

The numbers were consolidated by Rs 80.72 crore on March 20 and Rs 113 crore on March 21.

On March 22, the film was allotted 21,633 shows in India and made Rs 114.85 crore in India.

On March 23-the first Monday since the film's release-numbers dropped precisely to Rs 65 crore.

About Dhurandhar 2

NDTV wrote in its review of the film, "Dhurandhar 2 must be watched for all the answers you are seeking from the first film and for Ranveer Singh."

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this installment.

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