Shama Sikander Recalls A Superstar Improvising An Ad Shoot To Hug Her: "I Felt So Uncomfortable"

Actress Shama Sikander has revealed a shocking incident from an ad shoot when a superstar hugged her in a way that made her uncomfortable. Without naming the actor, she said in a chat with Bollywood Bubble, “Vo scene tha nahi usme and I think he really wanted to hug me for some reason. Logon ki vibe hoti hai vaisi. Vo jab mere saath shoot kar rahe the to unhone zabardasti bola ki, ‘Nahi, nahi. Mai ek kaam karta hu. Mai aaunga yaha se aur mai meri biwi jo hai gehne pehnaunga aur fir mai isko twirl karke isko hug krunga. To jab vo mujhe hug kar rahe the. You know the kind of touch, you can feel that. I felt so uncomfortable. [That was not part of the scene, and I think he really wanted to hug me for some reason. People have their vibes. While we were shooting, he insisted, ‘No, no. Let me do this. I will come from here, put jewellery on her, twirl her and hug her.' When he hugged me, you know the kind of touch – I could feel it. I felt so uncomfortable]”

Shama Sikander said the incident was “shocking and weird” for her. She added, “I have never had that before. I have worked with so many people, so many guy friends. They never made me feel that way. It was very shocking and weird for me. I was like ki, ‘Yeh banda superstar hai, isko kya zarurat hai ese karne ki?' [This man is a superstar. Why does he need to do this?] It was a very very shocking experience.”

The actress also shared that she never met that actor again after the ad shoot and has decided not to work with him in the future. Shama Sikander mentioned, “Ek hi din mai mili unse, itna attitude tha unme. There is something not normal. Mai khud zindagi me kabhi unke saath nahi krungi. Jab mai star ban jaungi tab bhi nahi karungi, yeh maine thaan liya tha. [I met him just once, and he had so much attitude. There's something not right about him. I will never work with him again in my life. Even when I will become a star, I will not do it. I have made up my mind.]"

Shama Sikander was last seen in the 2019 film Bypass Road with Neil Nitin Mukesh and Adah Sharma.