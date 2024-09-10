G.O.A.Ts: Jacqueline Fernandez And Neil Nitin Mukesh Set To Appear In “War Of Music And Dance” 

The logo for JioCinema's upcoming show G.O.A.Ts was revealed on Tuesday. The streaming platform posted the logo on Instagram. The logo displays the show's name in multiple colours, with a crown on top of the letter O. The title is followed by a hashtag. The show, described as a “war of music and dance,” will feature Jacqueline Fernandez and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Actor-dancer Sumedh Mudgalkar and actor Siddharth Nigam will also be part of the project. The text attached to the post read, “The ultimate war of music and dance is about to begin Get ready to tune into greatness with our brand-new series! G.O.A.Ts, coming soon on JioCinema Premium. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

Responding to the post, Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, “GANPATI BAPPA MORAYA.” Actress Santana Roach said, “Lessgooo!!!” Sumedh Mudgalkar commented, “Bappa Moraya! Bring it on!” Siddharth Nigam chimed in, saying, “Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Neil Nitin Mukesh will reportedly play the role of a music mentor, while Jacqueline Fernandez will be the dance mentor in G.O.A.Ts. "Jacqueline plays a dance mentor in the show while Neil plays a music mentor to kids, and the two are shown always at loggerheads. The show will revolve around their rivalry. It is a musical and will feature an ensemble cast, including actors Siddharth Nigam and Sumedh Mudgalkar,” a source close to the development earlier told Hindustan Times.

The insider added, “While Jacqueliene is an amazing dancer, Neil comes from a musical legacy. He knows how to play the piano and this is the first time he is getting the chance to honour his musical heritage on screen. This has been the character closest to reality for Neil and he is loving to bring out the musical side of him out for the show.”

The report also claimed that the G.O.A.Ts team is exploring Mumbai, and viewers will experience the city of dreams in a “new light” through the show.