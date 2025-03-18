Advertisement

Shama Sikander Looks Ready For A Stylish Summer In A Black Crop Top And White Skirt

Shama Sikander in a black crop top and white skirt gears up for a chic summer

Shama Sikander is no stranger to making heads turn and her latest look is proof enough.

The actress is gearing up for a chic summer with her recent style.

She ditched slinky dresses and bikinis to make a case for "chic outfits" in a striking black and white look. She picked a daring black string black top that came with a bold keyhole detailing and paired it with a white breezy mini skirt. Her flip flops were the coolest addition to her summer style. 

Before this, the actress slipped into a bright orange dress to serve just the right inspiration for summer days. She picked a figure-hugging number that came with a strappy pattern and ruffled details along the slit added an extra edge to the look. The plunging neckline perfectly complemented the attire. For makeup, she turned to her signature dewy glam paired with tinted cheeks and lips.

