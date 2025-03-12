Shama Sikander's Chic Cutout Maxi Dress Is Tailor Made For Summer

Shama Sikander and her stunning style is only meant to dish out notes.

From chic bikini's to impeccable dresses, Shama Sikander has mastered the art of pulling off anything and everything.

Her latest look was proof enough that the actress loves to add a bold spin to every look. She is drawing us closer to summer with her stunning style that is only meant to impress. This time she picked a stunning white maxi dress that was etched with just the right daring elements. Her look came with a plunging neckline followed by cutout details. The strappy pattern perfectly complemented the look. The intricate floral patchwork on the dress added an extra edge.

She ditched a heavy-duty look and instead opted for dainty accessories to complete her look. Her chic handbag was another great addition to her attire. Her statement earrings were perfect to seal the deal. For makeup, she opted for a dewy glam that was created with the right nude palette. Glossy lips and flushed cheeks were the final touches here look needed.

