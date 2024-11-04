Shama Sikander Explores The Majestic Beauty Of Arizona's Grand Canyon; 5 Reasons You Should Visit Too

Shama Sikander has escaped the chaos of city life for a vacation close to nature. Her travel companion is the usual suspect: her husband, businessman James Milliron. Shama's wanderlust spirit took her to Arizona, United States this time. She visited the famous Horseshoe Bend, also referred to as the "east rim of the Grand Canyon”, situated in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. Shama shared an array of pictures from the picturesque location on Instagram to offer fans a sneak peek of the rocks around the Colorado River. She posed on the rocks, soaked in some Vitamin D under the blue skies and had the time of her life. Shama's caption read, “I always wanted to visit this Nature's wonder at the upper Grand Canyon in southwest US northern Arizona. My myyyyy what a beauty !! Felt Abundant love and gratitude for having this experience in life.”

Just like Shama Sikander, here's why your travel bucket list should contain a visit to the Grand Canyon National Park.

1. Natural Beauty

The Grand Canyon is blessed with scenic vistas. Dotted with pine and fir forests, sandstone canyons and gushing waterfalls and streams, the place will make you click a picture now and then. At sunrise, the cliffs are covered in shades of orange and crimson. Blue and purple tones dominate on cloudy days.

2. Hiking Opportunity

If you love a little thrill and adventure then visiting Grand Canyon is a must. The best way to explore the place is on foot with plenty of hiking trails available. Some of them are Bright Angel Trailhead to Indian to Indian Garden Campground, Grandview Trail to Horseshoe Mesa and South Kaibab Trail.

3. Enjoy Rafting

Raft your way through the strong rapids of the Colorado River. On the way, you can spot desert bighorn sheep and bald eagles alongside remnants of past human civilisations in the form of petroglyphs, ruined stone shelters, pictographs and rock granaries.

4. Experience Flora And Fauna

Several species of birds, reptiles, amphibians and mammal species can be found in the Grand Canyon. Coyotes, bobcats and mule deer are common sightings. There are also a wide variety of snakes and lizards, so always stay alert.

5. Camping Experience

Imagine gazing at the stars surrounded by nothing but only nature. Heavenly, right? The Grand Canyon offers a similar experience if you decide to camp here at night.

