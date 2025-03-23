Shama Sikander In A White Bralette And Pink Shorts Is Chic Summer Style Done Right

Shama Sikander's fashion affair with breezy fits has often been a serve.

It is another day, another chic look for Shama and her fabulously fashionable style diaries.

Also Read: Shama Sikander's Chic Cutout Maxi Dress Is Tailor Made For Summer

The actress posted another set of pictures where she was seen posing most stylishly. The actress elevated her vacay wardrobe with her latest look. She picked a white bikini top and paired it with high-waisted candy pink shorts. Flip flops and chic drop earrings were a perfect choice to complete her style. With dewy glam and tinted lips, her look was complete.

Previously, the actress served yet another vacay style as she turned to another casually chic number. She picked a pair of cool denim shorts and paired it with a red top and handbag to complete her style. Drop earrings again were a fabulous choice to balance the casual look.

Also Read: