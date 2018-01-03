Shama Sikander Is Trending For Her Stunning Sydney Vacation Pictures

Shama Sikander is one of those stars, who never fails to elate her fans with her social media posts and the Internet loves her back. Shama Sikander is trending, yet again, because of her stunning pictures from Sydney. Shama, who is best known for featuring in TV serial Yeh Meri Life Hai, is currently holidaying in the beautiful Australian city and sharing calendar-worthy pictures on Instagram. "Take a leap of faith and begin the wondrous new year by believing. Wish each one of you a very happy and joyful year ahead. Cheers 2018," Shama captioned one of the images. Shama has already made pit-stops at some famous places in Sydney. From enjoying at the Sydney Opera House and basking in the sun at the Manly Beach to some rocking pictures in the sea, Shama has done it all.
Highlights
- Shama Sikander is currently holidaying in Sydney
- Shama filled up her social media with beautiful photos
- Shama is known for starring in Yeh Meri Life Hai
Shama has sported the beach look in a white bikini and she can be seen totally relaxing under the sun and making each moment count of her vacation.
Inside Shama Sikander's Sydney diaries:
"A woman without curves is like jeans without pockets, you don't know where to put your hands. #ManlyBeach #Curvacious #Sydney #TravelDiaries," Instagrammed Shama.
Shama welcomed the New year in Sydney. With a little sparkle and shine, all the way from the Sydney Opera House, Shama sent love: "Take a leap of faith and begin the wondrous New Year by believing.
Wish each on of you a very happy and joyful year ahead. Cheers 2018!! #Sydney #TravelDiaries #HappyNewYear #Welcome2018."
Shama has also featured in films like Aamir Khan's Mann and a short film Sexaholic. She also starred in a web series titled Maaya.