When A 'Questionably Dressed' Shahid Kapoor Hosted A Cool Birthday Party For Mira Rajput At The Hospital

Mira Rajput, in lockdown like all of us, is missing the good, (not so) old days, when we could have "cool" birthday parties! Mira's birthday is not until September but she began the week on a throwback note, remembering the special day from two years ago. In 2018, Shahid and Mira's second child Zain was born on September 5, closely missing Mira's birthday, which is on September 7. The star wife celebrated her special day at the hospital with newborn Zain , courtesy husband Shahid, who hosted a pretty awesome party at the ward. Sharing her favourite memory from 2018, Mira wrote: "Throwback to the coolest birthday party with a day old Zainu and being smothered by a questionably dressed Huz #callthefashionpolice #bringbackthosedays #gocoronago."

In the photo, Shahid can be seen kissing Mira, who is resting on a hospital bed with a cute cake on her lap.

Shahid and Mira are also parents to daughter Misha Kapoor, who was born in 2016 and celebrates her birthday on August 26. Last year, Shahid and Mira hosted a joint birthday party for their two kids, with several star kids in attendance.

Meanwhile, on Mother's Day, Mira, mother of two, shared this greeting for her mother Bela Rajput: "The wind beneath my wings. Thank you for everything, mom," she wrote.

For Shahid Kapoor's mom Neelima Azeem, Mira wrote: "Rockstar. Boss Lady. Cuddliest Grandma. Happy Mother's Day to the coolest Mom on the block! Thanks for always having my back and you know I got yours! (It's us two vs you know who two).

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015.