Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Celebrate Zain's Birthday: Ishaan Khatter Brings Janhvi Kapoor As Plus One

Janhvi and Ishaan at baby Zain's birthday party

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrated son Zain Kapoor's birthday with a party at home on Thursday and Janhvi Kapoor joined the family-only affair with Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter. The paparazzi waiting outside Shahid's Mumbai residence spotted Janhvi and Ishaan arriving together. Janhvi co-starred with Ishaan Khatter in her debut film Dhadak and is rumoured to be dating him since them. Also spotted at the birthday bash was Shahid's sister Sanah Kapur, who co-starred with the actor in Shaandaar. Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak were also escorted to Shahid's house amidst the Mumbai rain. Take a look at Zain Kapoor's party guests here:

Earlier in the day, Mira Rajput sent a cute birthday greeting to Zain on Instagram. Sharing an adorable photo with the baby Kapoor, Mira wrote: "Try and find Zain without a kissie patch... Happy birthday to my world." Aww. In the photo, Zain can be seen plonked in Mira's arms as he is busy playing with a pair of baby sunglasses. And those "kissie patches" are adorably visible on him.

While Thursday's birthday party was a family-only affair, Shahid and Mira had hosted a joint birthday bash for both their kids on daughter Misha's birthday on August 26. While Misha turned three, Zain is all of one-year-old. Pint-sized guests who attended the party included Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, AbRam Khan, Esha Deol's daughter Radhya and Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash. Misha and Zain were treated to a caterpillar-themed birthday cake.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput married in July 2015 and Misha was born the following year. The couple welcomed son Zain in September last year.

