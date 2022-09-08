Koffee With Karan 7: Asked About His Break-Up With Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter Said This

A throwback of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday. (courtesy: ishaankhatter)

As is Koffee With Karan 7 ritual, no episode is complete without Karan Johar's mandatory relationship status questions and Ishaan Khatter, who appeared on the show with Phone Bhoot co-stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi, was asked by the show's host Karan Johar: "You broke up with Ananya Panday?" To which, the Dhadak star replied, "Did I? Because you said she broke up with me recently." When asked about his equation with Ananya Panday at the moment, Ishaan said, "Yeah, I mean, I would hope to have her as a friend for the rest of my life. She is one of the most wonderful people I have known. She is a sweetheart, she really is. Anyone who has met her would say this. She genuinely is a sweetheart. And all pulpy questions aside, she is someone who is very dear to me and will always remain so."

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter briefly dated. They co-starred in the 2020 film Khaali Peeli. They ushered in 2021 in the Maldives together. When Ananya appeared on KJo's show, the filmmaker asked her: "You broke up with Ishaan? You were dating Ishaan, then you broke up. Come on, everybody knew you were dating Ishaan." Ananya refused to comment on KJo's question.

During the episode, there was also a mention of Ishaan's Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor, who he was dating for a while a few years ago. Wen asked how is Janhvi Kapoor's number saved in his phone, Ishaan said, "It's Janhvi Boney Kapoor."

Earlier this year, in an interview, Janhvi Kapoor said this about her equation with Ishaan Khatter: "I think we are both busy now but every time we meet, there is that warmth. Rangsaari, the song that came out from JuggJugg Jeeyo, that song was supposed to be in Dhadak. So every time we'd shoot montages for Dhadak, we'd play that song. When it came out, both of us felt like this was our song and it made us feel so much. We texted each other, 'Did you see it?' It felt kind of funny."