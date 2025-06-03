Vishal Jethwa Clears The Air On Janhvi Kapoor Ignoring Ishaan Khatter At Cannes: "They Are..."

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A clip of Janhvi Kapoor ignoring Ishaan Khatter went viral online. Vishal Jethwa addressed rumors, clarifying the situation in the clip. Vishal confirmed Ishaan and Janhvi share a respectful and friendly bond.

Team Homebound featuring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa in the lead were recently at the Cannes 2025 Film Festival. The internet was flooded with pictures of the lead actors with director Neeraj Ghaywan and producer Karan Johar all over social media.

It is amid those series of pictures and videos, one clip went viral that led to the internet assuming that there's some possible tension between Ishaan and Janhvi.

In the viral snippet, Janhvi is seen brushing off Ishaan's hand who offered to help her as she was getting onto the stage. Vishal Jethwa reacted to the online buzz about a tiff between the Dhadak pair.

What's Happening

In the video, Ishaan is seen offering his hand to help Janhvi get on the stage. Janhvi not accepting the gesture was assumed to be a reason behind some tension with Ishaan.

Vishal Jethwa, the third lead of their film Homebound addressed the ongoing rumours and revealed what really happened in the video.

Vishal told Zoom, "At Cannes, I remember holding her outfit's trail and was struggling to figure out how to hold it properly. I was just trying to help her. And when Janhvi was climbing up, Ishaan was offering his hand. She was holding her clothes, which is probably why she didn't take his hand."

He added, "Maine Ishaan aur Janhvi ko kaam karte dekha hai aur woh bohot hi comfortably kaam kar sakte hain. Woh dono ek doosre ke well-wishers hain. Bohot ache se baat karte hain (I've seen Ishaan and Janhvi work together and they are very comfortable with each other. They are well-wishers and talk very nicely to one another)."

Vishal concluded by saying that Janhvi Kapoor is very respectful and the team is not bothered by the online speculations being discussed.

About Homebound

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound got an astounding 9-minute standing ovation at the Cannes 2025 Film Festival. It was screened in the Un Certain Regard category. It marked Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's Cannes debut.

The premise of the film as showcased on the Cannes Film Festival's official website, read, "Two childhood friends from a small North Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together."

While the legendary Martin Scorsese was an Executive Producer on the project, the film was produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier were the co-producers.

In A Nutshell

There were a lot of rumours floating online about a tiff between Homebound co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. Vishal Jethwa who has worked with them in the film, and was present at the Cannes 2025 Film Festival where their film was screened, cleared the air about the online rumours.