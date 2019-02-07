What's In Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's Shopping Cart? Misha! Pic Inside

Shahid and Mira in Mumbai (courtesy sonunigamofficial )

Looks like Mira Rajput went out grocery shopping with husband Shahid Kapoor and little daughter Misha Kapoor and came back home with cute pictures from the store! On her Instagram on Thursday, the star wife shared an adorable photo of the father-daughter duo, clicked amidst the shelves of the grocery store. "Fresh produce!! Which aisle stocks these sweet treats?" Mira captioned the photo and in case you start wondering what exactly she's talking about, it's Misha Kapoor actually. The photo reveals that Misha, in a playful mood, plonked inside a shopping cart with Shahid pulling her around. Misha's cuteness overloaded expression says all about how much fun she had on the shopping outing!

"Handmade, organic and sustainably sourced" it seems. LOL.

Meanwhile on her Instagram story, Mira shared another photo of baby Misha, who just had a fun time at the salon with temporary hair colour. Mira Rajput posted a disclaimer of sorts on behalf of Misha to avoid unnecessary trolling, saying: "Relax guys, it's temporary. Wait till I'm 5."

From Mira Rajput's Instagram story

On Wednesday, Shahid sent out lots of love to Mira with a loved-up Instagram post.

Ahead of that, Shahid Kapoor and Misha went out on a bike ride and got someone to click this snap. "Cause she knows she can do it all better," he captioned it.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed their second child - a boy they have named Zain - last year. Shahid and Mira, who are 13 years apart, married in 2015 and often trend for setting major couple goals. Particularly Mira is often appreciated for her outspokenness and confidence on TV shows and interviews despite belonging from a non-filmy background.

We want more such cute photos of the Kapoors! Just saying.