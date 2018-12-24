Shahid Kapoor And Daughter Misha Have A Strong Posing Game. Here's Proof

Highlights Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015 Shahid Kapoor and Mira are also parents to Zain Misha turned two in August this year

Shahid Kapoor shared an adorable picture of himself along with his daughter Misha on his Instagram story and it wouldn't be wrong to say that the photograph is arguably the cutest thing on the Internet today. Why, you ask? Well, in the oh-so-adorable picture, Misha can be seen posing (or should we say pouting) like a pro and no points for guessing, Misha's strong posing game could be attributed to her father Shahid Kapoor. However, it would be hard for us to say what did we like more about the picture, Misha's pout or her father's. Without much ado, check out the picture here:

A screenshot of Shahid Kapoor's Instagram story. A screenshot of Shahid Kapoor's Instagram story.

While Shahid Kapoor was keeping his Instafam engrossed by posting adorable pictures on his Instagram story, his wife Mira Rajput gave us a sneak peek of their Christmas preparations. She shared a picture of a decorated Christmas tree along with Mira and Zain's initials places besides it.

A screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story. A screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story.

Misha's cuteness never fails to amaze us. On Sunday, Shahid Kapoor's brother and Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter shared a super cute picture of himself along with his niece, in which Misha, wearing an over-sized cap, could be seen piggybacking on Ishaan.

We simply love it when Misha features on her parents' Instagram profile. Here are some of our favourite pictures. Take a look first, you can thanks us later.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married at a private ceremony in Gurgaon in 2015 and they welcomed their first born Misha in 2016. The couple welcomed their second child Zain in September this year.