Mira Rajput Shares Pics From Lohri Celebrations With Misha, Sanah (Shahid Kapoor MIA)

Mira Rajput shared these pictures on social media. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Mira Rajput shared inside pictures from the Lohri celebrations at her home in Mumbai where her daughter Misha and father-in-law Pankaj Kapur carried forward family traditions. Little Misha, dressed in a bright yellow suit, looked super thrilled as she celebrated Lohri with her grandfather. Pankaj Kapur stood close to Misha as she carried on with the Lohri celebrations. Mira also shared selfies she took with Sanah Kapur, daughter of Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak. It was Mira and Shahdi's son Zain's first Lohri. However, Mira did not post pictures of Zain, who was born in September 2018. Shahid Kapoor, who returned to Mumbai later that night, skipped the intimate Lohri celebration at their beachside bungalow's terrace.

Check out pictures from Mira and Misha's family-only Lohri party:

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which failed to make an impact at the box office in 2018. His previous release of 2018 was "Padmaavat", headlined by Deepika Padukone, which was the highest earning film of the year.

As of now, Shahid Kapoor is working on Kabir Singh, a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Shahid Kapoor features in the Sandeep Vanga-directed film along with Kiara Advani. Sandeep Vanga also directed Vijay Deverakonda in Arjun Reddy. Shahid, like Vijay in Arjun Reddy, will play the role of an alcoholic surgeon who destroys everything he holds dear after his girlfriend marries another man.

The film went on floors in October 2018 and the shooting is expected to wrap up by the end of the month. Kabir Singh is slated for June 2019 release.