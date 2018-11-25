Shahid Kapoor Shares His Kabir Singh Look, The Internet Loves It

Shahid Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: shahidkapoor )

Shahid Kapoor occupied a spot on the trends list on Sunday, thanks to his latest Instagram post. Shahid shared a picture of his look from his forthcoming film Kabir Singh on social media on Saturday and in no time, the picture went crazy viral. In the grey scale picture, Shahid can be seen sporting a clean-shaven look and the expression on his face is intense. The 37-year-old actor captioned the post: "On set, Kabir Singh." Needless to say, Shahid's fans were excited to see the actor's new look and comments such as "Hella heart eyes" and "a clean-shaved Shahid Kapoor =dead" were seen on Shahid's post.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor's look here:

Kabir Singh is the remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini, Jia Sharma, Sanjay Swaroop and Gopinath Bhat in pivotal roles. Last month, Shahid shared the poster of the film and wrote: "Arjun Reddy was loved and appreciated now it is time for Kabir Singh! Get 'reddy' to see him in 2019."

Kabir Singh, which also stars Kiara Advani, went on floors in October this year. Kiara shared picture of herself along with Shahid and wrote: "Wait for it! This is not a still from the Arjun Reddy remake but our film shoot begins today. Wishing the team an amazing start!"

#WaitForIt This is NOT a still from the Arjun Reddy remake but our film shoot begins today! wishing the team an amazinggg start!!! All the best @shahidkapoor@imvangasandeep@ashwinvarde@TSeries@MuradKhetani and team #ArjunReddy can't wait to join you'll super soon pic.twitter.com/9k0ZV3dnIY — Kiara Advani (@Advani_Kiara) October 21, 2018

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Shree Narayan Singh's social-drama Batti Gul Meter Chalu, alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Other than Kabir Singh, Shahid has also signed a boxer Dingko Singh and another film with Batti Gul Meter Chalu director Shree Narayan Singh.