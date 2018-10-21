Shahid Kapoor And Kiara Advani's Arjun Reddy Remake Goes On Floors

Kiara Advani shared this picture with Shahid Kapoor (Image courtesy: Advani_Kiara)

It begins! Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Arjun Reddy remake went on floors on Sunday. The update was posted by Kiara on Twitter, with a picture from her and Shahid's recently-released song Urvashi 2.0. Kiara wished her team good luck. She hasn't started the shoot yet. "Wait for it. This is not a still from the Arjun Reddy remake, but our film shoot begins today. Wishing the team an amazing start. All the best team Arjun Reddy, can't wait to join you'll super soon," she tweeted. Arjun Reddy is a remake of the 2017 Telugu hit film of the same name, which featured Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini.

Read Kiara Advani's post from Shahid Kapoor and team Arjun Reddy.

#WaitForIt This is NOT a still from the Arjun Reddy remake but our film shoot begins today! wishing the team an amazinggg start!!! All the best @shahidkapoor@imvangasandeep@ashwinvarde@TSeries@MuradKhetani and team #ArjunReddy can't wait to join you'll super soon pic.twitter.com/9k0ZV3dnIY — Kiara Advani (@Advani_Kiara) October 21, 2018

Kiara was welcomed onboard just last month. Earlier, Tara Sutaria, currently filming Student Of The Year was supposed to play the female lead.

Welcome to the madness @Advani_Kiara aka Preeti. Team Arjun Reddy is now officially complete. Let's do this. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 25, 2018

In an interview with news agency IANS earlier this year, Shahid Kapoor spoke about how he is prepping for the film and, said, "At the moment, I am growing a beard. We were considering to start shooting this month but the director wants my beard to grow more."

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput recently welcomed their second child, a son whom they've named Zain.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Apart from the Arjun Reddy remake, he has also signed up for a biopic based on boxer Dingko Singh and another film with Batti Gul Meter Chalu director Shree Narayan Singh. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani was recently seen in Netflix's Lust Stories, in which she featured in a segment directed by Karan Johar.

