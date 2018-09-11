Shahid Kapoor Is Collaborating With Batti Gul Meter Chalu Director Again. Details Here

Shahid Kapoor and Shree Narayan Singh pictured at Batti Gul Meter Chalu sets (Courtesy: shahid)

Before Batti Gul Meter Chalu's release, Shahid Kapoor has signed his second film with director Shree Narayan Singh, news agency PTI reports. Shree Narayan Singh, who has directed Shahid in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, said that it will be a 'hard-hitting' film and he is working on the script. "The next film with Shahid is not based on any social issue. It is a completely different kind of a film. It is in the hard hitting space. No one has seen Shahid in that space before. Work on the script is on," Shree Narayan Singh told PTI. He had discussed the project with Shahid while filming Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Shree Narayan Singh's films like Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha are based on social issues. While Batti Gul Meter Chalu deals with the issue of power theft, in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay Kumar fought to build toilets in his village.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu is set in a small town of Uttarakhand, which deals with the problem of constant power failure. Shahid Kapoor co-stars with Shraddha Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Yami Gautam.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu releases on September 21. It is Shahid and Shraddha's second film together after 2014's Haider.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput recently became parents to a baby boy, whom they've named Zain. He was born on September 5. Shahid Kapoor, Mira and their elder child Misha welcomed baby Zain home last Friday.

After Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Arjun Reddy remake.

