Shahid Kapoor, Mira And Misha Take Baby Zain Home. See Pics

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, along with daughter Misha, cheerfully waved at the cameras outside Mumbai's Hinduja hospital

Shahid Kapoor, Mira And Misha Take Baby Zain Home. See Pics

Shahid Kapoor, Mira, along with Misha and Zain outside the hospital (Image courtesy: Santosh Nagwekar)

Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, who welcomed their second child on Wednesday, took their son home this evening. The couple, along with daughter Misha, cheerfully waved at the cameras outside Mumbai's Hinduja hospital, where Mira was admitted. The baby, whom they've named Zain Kapoor, was cradled in his mom Mira's arms while Shahid carried Misha. With a tweet posted in the afternoon, Shahid announced that he and Mira have decided to name their son Zain.

Please welcome baby Zain, Shahid, Mira and Misha.

Shahid, Mira, Misha and baby Zain at the hospital

 

Shahid and Mira waved at the paparazzi

 

Shahid, Mira, Misha and baby Zain pictured outside the hospital

 

Shahid and Mira married in 2015. Misha just turned two. Shahid had announced Mira's pregnancy with an adorable post featuring 'big sister' Misha.

