Congratulations! Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Welcome Baby Boy

Mira Rajput with Shahid Kapoor. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor )

Highlights Mira Rajput was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday Mira was visited by her mother at the hospital Mira and Shahid are parents to two-year-old Misha

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, who was pregnant with her second child, has been blessed with a baby boy, confirmed filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's wife and Mira's close friend Pragya Yadav. Pragya shared the big news on Instagram and wrote: "Biggest congratulations to all of you! My darling Mira it's been a beautiful journey and I'm so happy I got to share it with you, it's been special! Love and more love." She accompanied the post with the hashtag "#itsaboy". Mira was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday evening, where she was visited by her mother Bela Rajput, brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter and mother-in-law Neelima Azim. The paparazzi waiting outside the Hinduja Hospital (where Mira is admitted) managed to get glimpses of Bela Rajput, Ishaan and Neelima Azim. However, nobody from the family has confirmed the development yet. Congratulatory messages from fans have already started pouring in. Here's what Pragya Kapoor posted for Mira Rajput.

Here are photos of Mira's mother Bela Rajput , Ishaan Khatter and Neelima Azim outside the hospital in Mumbai.





Alia Bhatt, who has co-starred with Shahid Kapoor in films like Shaandaar and Udta Punjab also congratulated the couple with an Instagram story.





On Tuesday evening, Mira Rajput was spotted with her husband Shahid Kapoor exiting a Mumbai eatery. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor, who are parents to two-year-old Misha, announced the news with an adorable post on social media.