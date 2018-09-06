To New Parents Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput And Big Sister Misha, A Cute Message From Sonam Kapoor

Shahid and Misha outside a Mumbai hospital where Mira has been admitted.

Shahid Kapoor's Mausam co-star Sonam Kapoor wished new parents Shahid and Mira Rajput in the sweetest way possible. On Thursday evening Sonam wrote a heartfelt message for the couple on Twitter. She wrote: "Congratulations! Shahid and Mira on the new addition to the family. Now cutie Misha has a brother to play with." Shahid and Mira welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday evening in Mumbai. On Thursday evening, Shahid and Misha were spotted outside Mumbai's Hinduja hospital, where Mira was admitted on September 5. Proud father Shahid Kapoor couldn't stop smiling and he even waved to the cameras. Apart from Shahid and Misha, Mira's visitor's log included her mother Bela Rajput, Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter and mother Neelima Azim.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Congratulations Shahid and Mira on the new addition to the family. Now cutie Misha has a brother to play with. @shahidkapoor#MiraKapoor — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 6, 2018

Check out Shahid and Misha's pictures from Thursday here:

Shahid Kapoor and Misha at the hospital. Shahid Kapoor and Misha at the hospital.

Congratulatory messages and warm wishes started pouring in immediately after filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's wife Pragya Yadav (who is also one of Mira's close friends) confirmed the big news by sharing a special post on Instagram. Pragya shared a picture from Mira's baby shower and wrote: "Biggest congratulations to all of you! My darling Mira it's been a beautiful journey and I'm so happy I got to share it with you, it's been special! love love and more love." She accompanied the post with hashtags like "#itsaboy" and "#bumbbuddies."

Shahid Kapoor'sShaandaar and Udta Punjab co-star Alia Bhatt was one of the first celebs to wish the couple.

A screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story. A screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Here are some other celebrities who wished the couple.

Congratulations @shahidkapoor & Mira on the new addition to the family So Happy for both of you . Loads of love, happiness and diapers always... Ting ! #babyboy#Happiness#Love — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 5, 2018

Oyyyeee... Congratulations my bro @shahidkapoor and #MiraRajput for such amazing family planning!! #Misha's gonna love her baby brother.. Elder sisters are the best.. My love to your beautiful lil' family.. God bless.. Enjoy the riot!!! — Ashish Chowdhry (@AshishChowdhry) September 5, 2018

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput announced her second pregnancy by sharing a super cute picture of Misha, who turned two-years-old in August this year. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in Gurgaon in the year 2015.

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is Batti Gul Meter Chalu, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.