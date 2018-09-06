To New Parents Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput And Big Sister Misha, A Cute Message From Sonam Kapoor

"Now cutie Misha has a brother to play with," wrote Sonam Kapoor

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 06, 2018 21:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
To New Parents Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput And Big Sister Misha, A Cute Message From Sonam Kapoor

Shahid and Misha outside a Mumbai hospital where Mira has been admitted.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shahid and Mira welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday
  2. Shahid Kapoor and Mira are already parents to Misha
  3. Shahid and Mira got married in 2015

Shahid Kapoor's Mausam co-star Sonam Kapoor wished new parents Shahid and Mira Rajput in the sweetest way possible. On Thursday evening Sonam wrote a heartfelt message for the couple on Twitter. She wrote: "Congratulations! Shahid and Mira on the new addition to the family. Now cutie Misha has a brother to play with." Shahid and Mira welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday evening in Mumbai. On Thursday evening, Shahid and Misha were spotted outside Mumbai's Hinduja hospital, where Mira was admitted on September 5. Proud father Shahid Kapoor couldn't stop smiling and he even waved to the cameras. Apart from Shahid and Misha, Mira's visitor's log included her mother Bela Rajput, Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter and mother Neelima Azim.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's post here:

 

 

Check out Shahid and Misha's pictures from Thursday here:

hd69rq3oShahid Kapoor and Misha at the hospital.
 
rbrpb2eo

 

Congratulatory messages and warm wishes started pouring in immediately after filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's wife Pragya Yadav (who is also one of Mira's close friends) confirmed the big news by sharing a special post on Instagram. Pragya shared a picture from Mira's baby shower and wrote: "Biggest congratulations to all of you! My darling Mira it's been a beautiful journey and I'm so happy I got to share it with you, it's been special! love love and more love." She accompanied the post with hashtags like "#itsaboy" and "#bumbbuddies."

 

 

Shahid Kapoor'sShaandaar and Udta Punjab co-star Alia Bhatt was one of the first celebs to wish the couple.

a2kkm2goA screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Here are some other celebrities who wished the couple.

 

 

 

 

 

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput announced her second pregnancy by sharing a super cute picture of Misha, who turned two-years-old in August this year. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in Gurgaon in the year 2015.

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is Batti Gul Meter Chalu, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Section 377 VerdictTamil NewsNews in BanglaSupreme CourtLive TVCricket ScheduleTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesBharat BandhPetrol PricePrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersAsia Cup 2018Mi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesMushroom TeaHot Deals

................................ Advertisement ................................