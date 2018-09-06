Shahid Kapoor's Twitter And Instagram Accounts Hacked, Posts About "Padmavaat" Shared

Shahid Kapoor's Twitter and Instagram accounts were hacked on Thursday afternoon.

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 06, 2018 16:41 IST
Shahid Kapoor's next film is Batti Gul Meter Chaalu. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shahid's Instagram account was restored within an hour
  2. Apparently, the same hackers targeted Abhishek Bachchan and Anupam Kher
  3. Shahid's next film is Batti Gul Meter Chaalu

Actor Shahid Kapoor's Twitter and Instagram accounts were hacked on Thursday afternoon and while his Instagram seems to be under control now, his Twitter hasn't been restored yet. Posts related to the actor's last film release "Padmaavat" - criticising the portrayal of Alauddin Khilji, who was of part Turkish descent - were shared along with text in what appears to be Turkish. The hackers appear to be the Turkish cyber outfit Ayyildiz Tim, who are also believed to have attacked the accounts of Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher and others some months ago. Only one post was shared on Shahid's Instagram, and later deleted, but his Twitter is a mess with RTs of tweets posted by Ayyildiz Tim's account. One tweet shared the song Mashallah from the film Ek Tha Tiger with the caption "I love you Katrina Kaif." Another tweet posted a clip from Raj Kapoor's film Awara.

Shahid's followers have been alerting the actor to the hack in the comments - he is, however, a new father (having welcomed a baby boy last night) and doesn't appear to have seen the comments.

Here are screenshots of his Twitter and Instagram accounts:

Screenshot of a post shared by the hackers on Shahid Kapoor's Twitter account

Screenshots of posts about Katrina Kaif and Raj Kapoor.

Screenshot of a post shared by the hackers on Shahid Kapoor's Instagram account

 

Days ago, actress Kriti Sanon's Instagram was hacked and fans were asked to follow a 'reserve' account. Shahid's hackers also retweeted an NDTV story about the hacking of Kriti Sanon's social media accounts.

Screenshot of the tweet about Kriti Sanon's account hack.

Shahid Kapoor welcomed his second child, a baby boy, with wife Mira Rajput on Wednesday evening. Though the Kapoors haven't officially announced the arrival of the new family member, friends like Alia Bhatt (with whom Shahid co-starred in Shaandaar), Preity Zinta and Pragya Yadav congratulated the couple on their respective social media accounts.

Shahid Kapoor's next film is Batti Gul Meter Chalu, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

