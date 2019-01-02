Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's New Year's Special Family Pic Is Winning The Internet

Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput and family (Image courtesy mira.kapoor)

It was an eventful year for Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who welcomed their second child Zain in September 2018. Mira Rajput ushered in the New Year with an adorable family picture on her Instagram timeline which is sending the Internet into a meltdown. The photo shared by Mira features herself with Shahid Kapoor, Misha and baby Zain. Misha can be seen seated on Shahid's lap while Zain is cradled in Mira's arms. "Grateful for the year that made us complete. Happy New Year," Mira Rajput captioned the photo. The post has 4,26,043 likes so far. The photo has been liked by Priyanka Chopra, Raveena Tandon, Athiya Shetty and Dia Mirza.

Misha and Zain make frequent appearances on Mira Rajput's Instagram timeline. Remember the Diwali picture in which Misha can be seen all smiles in a pink lehenga? Or the adorable photo Misha picked dressed in an all-white outfit which she picked out for herself?

Shahid Kapoor had announced that they've named their baby boy Zain Kapoor with an heart-touching post which read: "Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all." Earlier, Shahid had announced Mira Rajput's second pregnancy with an adorable post featuring baby Misha.

It was Mira Rajput, who introduced her son Zain to her fans and followers on social media with a picture of the baby boy. "Hello, world," she captioned the photo. Needless to say, the picture of Shahid and Mira's baby boy went crazy viral.

In November, Mira Rajput had shared a glimpse of baby Zain and Misha on her Instagram stories.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput married in July 2015 and the couple welcomed their first baby Misha in August 2017.