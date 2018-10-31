First Pic Of Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's Son Zain With Big Sister Misha

Mira Rajput shared this picture of Misha and Zain. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Mira Rajput just drove away our mid-week blues by sharing an adorable picture of her babies Zain and Misha. Yes, Mira Rajput shared the first picture of her and actor Shahid Kapoor's new born son, while he was 'chatting' (in ways only babies can) with his big sister Misha. The adorable two-year-old stood by her baby brother's crib when Mira clicked the photograph and shared it with her Instafam on Instagram stories. Aren't they adorable? As per a previous Instagram story shared by Mira, Zain uses Misha's old crib while the bedding is courtesy of Safomasi.

Wait no more. Here's the super duper cute picture of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's little munchkins.

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July 2016 and they welcomed Misha into their lives in August 2017. The couple announced Mira's second pregnancy in April 20 and Zain arrived into the world on September 5.

Earlier this month, Mira Rajput was photographed at the Mumbai airport travelling with her children minus Shahid Kapoor - while Mira handled Zain and protected him from the paparazzi intrusion, Misha was taken care of by her nanny.

Here are pictures of Mira, Misha and Zain at the Mumbai airport:

On the work front, Shahid Kpaoor was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu opposite Shraddha Kapoor. He took a short leave from work after the birth of Zain to spend some time with his family.

Shahid Kapoor is expected to resume the filming of Kabir Singh - the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The film also stars Kiara Advani and it will open in theatres next year.