Mira Rajput Flies Out Of Mumbai with Children Misha And Zain. See Pics At Airport

Mira Rajput, Zain and Misha at the airport

Highlights Shahid was not photographed with them Misha was cradled in the arms of her nanny Zain was born last month

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput was spotted at the Mumbai airport last night with children Misha and Zain. Mira carried baby Zain in her arms and carefully shielded him from the paparazzi. Zain is a month-old and this is his first trip outside Mumbai. Misha, 2, was cradled in the arms of her nanny. She looked cute as a button in a pink top, pyjamas and matching hairclips. Mira was dressed comfortably in a grey top and black jeggings. Their travel destination is not known yet. Shahid, who is now busy shooting the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, was not photographed with the family.

Take a look at the pictures of Mira Rajput, Misha and baby Zain at the airport.

Zain was born in September at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital. Soon after his birth, Shahid announced that he and Mira have decided to name their son Zain. "Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all," he tweeted.

Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 7, 2018

He had announced Mira's second pregnancy with an absolutely adorable picture of 'big sister' Misha.

Mira's first public appearance after taking Zain home was at the screening of Shahid's last film Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

On the work front, the Arjun Reddy remake is Shahid's upcoming film, in which he co-stars with Kiara Advani. The film went on floors over the weekend. Apart from this, he has the remake of Woh Kaun Thi? and a biopic on boxer Dingko Singh in the pipeline.