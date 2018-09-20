Mira Rajput Makes First Public Appearance After Zain's Birth At Shahid Kapoor's Film Premiere

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput at the screening of Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Highlights Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were all smiles for the paparazzi Shahid was twinning with Mira in black Screening of Batti Gul Meter Chalu was also attended by Shraddha, Yami

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput stepped out to watch his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu just days after welcoming her second child Zain earlier this month. For her first public appearance after the birth of Zain (on September 5), Mira wore a breezy black dress. On Wednesday, Mira lead the cheer squad for Shahid's film, which is opening in theatres on Friday. Shahid was twinning with Mira in black and the couple looked totally adorable together. The flashbulbs popped incessantly as Shahid and Mira walked in for the photo-op and we just cannot get over Mira's beautiful smile. Shahid and Mira are parents to two-year-old Misha and 15-day-old baby Zain.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu is Shahid Kapoor's second film this year after "Padmaavat," which released in January. The actor has also signed up for the remake of Arjun Reddy, which means he's been quite busy for the past couple of months. However, speaking to new agency IANS after the arrival of his son, Shahid Kapoor said: "For me spending time with my family matters the most right now, my job being an actor and looking good and being presentable can wait for a few days." The 37-year-old actor missed a few promotional events of Batti Gul Meter Chalu to take care of his daughter Misha, when she fell ill earlier this month. But the actor carried on promoting the film on social media.

The last few days have been tough. Misha running very high fever and Zain just came home. Have had to miss some promotions. Just 9 days to go for Batti Gul meter chalu to release but being a parent is above all else. Hope to resume promotions very soon. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 12, 2018

Meanwhile, the screening of Batti Gul Meter Chalu was also attended by Shahid's co-stars Shraddha Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Divyendu Sharma; and his mother Neelima Azeem.

Shahid Kapoor married Delhi-based Mira Rajput in 2015. Mira, 24, also made her acting debut with a TV commercial, after which she was trolled mercilessly for endorsing an anti-ageing cream.