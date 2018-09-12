With New Baby And Misha Ill, Shahid Kapoor Has Had To Put Parenting Over Promotions

Shahid Kapoor with Mira, Misha and Jain outside hospital

Shahid Kapoor, who just welcomed his second child, explained his absence from work in a tweet on Wednesday. In his tweet, Shahid mentioned that his two-year-old daughter Misha is unwell and hence he has had to skip some of the promotions of his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu. "The last few days have been tough. Misha running very high fever and Zain just came home. Have had to miss some promotions. Just 9 days to go for Batti Gul Meter Chalu to release but being a parent is above all else. Hope to resume promotions very soon," tweeted Shahid. The 37-year-old actor and his wife Mira Rajput welcomed son Zain on September 5, two days after which the couple brought the baby home.

Shahid co-stars with Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which hits screens on September 21. Read Shahid Kapoor's tweet here:

Shahid Kapoor featured on the trends list on Wednesday morning after a Times Of India report stated that the actor has been awake for over 32 hours as Misha is unwell. Citing a source, the Times Of India report said: "The actor has been awake for 32 to 34 hours to take care of his daughter. Shahid was supposed to appear on a reality show to promote the upcoming movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The actor however chose to skip the event as he wanted to be beside his wife and kids."

Following Mira's second pregnancy, Shahid completed the outdoor schedule for his film in June, after which he reportedly decided to stick to the film's promotion only in Mumbai, keeping in mind the baby's arrival. A mid-day report quoted Batti Gul Meter Chalu producer Bhushan Kumar as saying in August: "Shahid is a committed actor... I understand Shahid's need to be by his wife's side at such a time." As per the same report, Shahid is expected to have wrapped the first leg of the Arjun Reddy remake before the baby's arrival. However, Shahid recently shot for a TV show as promotional duties for Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Shraddha Kapoor was in tow.

Two days after Zain was born, Shahid announced the baby name with an adorable tweet on Friday. "Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all," he wrote.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat". Batti Gul Meter Chalu and the Arjun Reddy remake are the two films on his line-up so far.