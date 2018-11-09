First Pic Of Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's Son Zain Is Winning Over The Internet

Mira Rajput Instagrammed this photo (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Thank you, Mira Rajput, for sharing this photo of baby Zain. OMG. Isn't he adorable? On Friday, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput officially introduced Zain to her fans and followers on Instagram, with an adorable photo of the baby boy and wrote: "Hello, world!" The click is simply a close-up shot of Zain, in which he can be seen dressed in maroon baby clothes. Aww. Shared on Friday night, the first photo of Zain on Mira Rajput's Instagram garnered over 1,51,588 likes in less than an hour. Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter was one of the first ones to spot the post and leave a comment - "Jaan bachcha," he wrote. Meanwhile, Zain Kapoor's photo is clearly winning over the Internet with comments such as: "Aww, so adorable", "All heart" and "Cutie of the cutest!" pouring in.

"Copy of Shahid Kapoor," wrote a user while another added: "Best of both worlds."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed Zain, their second child on August 5. Their daughter Misha Kapoor celebrated her second birthday in August this year. Anyhow, we won't keep you waiting for long.

Last month, we got a glimpse of baby Zain on Mira Rajput's Instagram story - baby Misha also adorably featured in the photo.

Meanwhile, here's how the Kapoors celebrated Diwali this year:

In September, Shahid Kapoor announced they've named the baby boy Zain Kapoor with an heart-touching post which said: "Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all." Earlier, Shahid had announced Mira Rajput's second pregnancy with an adorable post featuring baby Misha.

Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 7, 2018

After Zain was born in August, Mira Rajput made her first public appearance as accompanied Shahid to the premiere of Batti Gul Meter Chalu. After that, she was spotted flying out of Mumbai with baby Zain and Misha. Shahid and Mira, who married in July 2015, also recently made a couple-entry at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali party.