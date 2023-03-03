What Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev Posted After Actress Revealed She Had A Heart Attack

Rajeev Sen with Sushmita Sen. (courtesy: rajeevsen9)

Sushmita Sen, on Thursday, revealed that she suffered a heart attack a few days ago. Sharing an update on her health, the former Miss Universe mentioned that she had her angioplasty done. "I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back...Angioplasty done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid and constructive action...will do so in another post," an excerpt from her post read. The actress' post was flooded with wishes from her Instafam. The actress' brother Rajeev Sen posted a note for his sister on his Instagram profile and he captioned the post: "To my strongest... Bhai loves you the most."

Sushmita Sen posted a picture with her father Subir Sen and she began the note with these words: "Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona" (Wise words by my father Subir Sen)." The actress, after sharing her health update in the post, thanked her well-wishers and she added: "This post is just to keep you (my well wishers and loved ones) informed of the good news...That all is well and I am ready for some life again. I love you guys beyond! #godisgreat and #duggadugga."

Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe, is best-known for featuring in projects like Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem. She made her acting comeback with the International Emmy-nominated series Aarya and also starred in the second installment of the show. The actress will soon be seen in the third season of the series.

Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughter Alisah - Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Renee made her acting debut with a short film a few years ago.