To Sushmita Sen, Recovering From Heart Attack, With Love From Tabu, Poonam Dhillon And Others

Sushmita Sen shared this picture.

Sushmita Sen, on Thursday, left her industry friends and fans worried when she announced on Instagram that she suffered a heart attack a couple of days ago. The actress shared a picture posing with her father Subir Sen and wrote a long note about her health. She wrote, "Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona" (Wise words by my father Subir Sen). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back...Angioplasty done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'."

Thanking her well-wishers, Sushmita Sen wrote, "Lots of people to thank for their timely aid and constructive action...will do so in another post. This post is just to keep you (my well wishers and loved ones) informed of the good news ...that all is well and I am ready for some life again. I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga."

Soon after the 47-year-old actress dropped the post, her industry friends and fans flooded the comment section. Tabu wrote, "Lots of love super girl," followed by a heart emoticon. Lakshmi Manchu wrote, "Oh my my! So happy to be reading this msg (message). Sending you lots of love." Poonam Dhillon's comment read, "On lighter note-you have a warm Heart & a Hot personality !! Too much heat causing issues I Love & Hugs." In another thread, she added, "Be well - you are a amazing lady ! God bless you with good health always". Gauahar Khan wrote, "Ure (You are) precious! Feel better soon! Stronger than ever." Munmun Dutta wrote, "You're a strong, beautiful, precious and inspirational woman, and you prove to do so every day. Sending you much love, strength and warm wishes. Khub khub bhalo theko .. Durga Durga." Sonam Chauhan's comment read, "Sending you love and strength." Divya Agarwal wrote, "Strong woman." Sophie Choudry wrote, "Omg... sending you love and light... I know both you and your heart will be stronger than ever."

On the work front, Sushmita Sen will be next seen in the third instalment of Aarya.