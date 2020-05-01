What Rishi Kapoor Was To Abhishek Bachchan In A Few Words. Because 'Some Losses Are Too Personal'

Abhishek and Rishi Kapoor at an event in 2015

Abhishek Bachchan, who co-starred with Rishi Kapoor in films such as All Is Well and Delhi-6, represented the Bachchans at the late actor's funeral on Thursday. He was constantly present at the crematorium with the Kapoors. The day after Rishi Kapoor's death, he wrote about the bonding he shared with "Chintu uncle" in a brief note because "Some losses are too personal to discuss publicly." Sharing a photo with Rishi Kapoor, Abhishek posted: "The true measure of a great man is... When upon his passing, you don't just remember him, but you remember yourself with him! I will always remember how you made me feel, Chintu uncle. Your love, encouragement, humour and honesty... You just have to cherish the moments together and the memories. I will always."

In an interview in 2015, during All Is Well's release, Abhishek described Rishi Kapoor as: "Personally, I love him. He is like a father to me. I'm a huge fan of him."

Rishi Kapoor frequently worked with Abhishek's megastar father Amitabh Bachchan, with the duo starring in films like Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony and Naseeb. Big B and Rishi were also recently seen together in 102 Not Out, ahead of which Bachchan Junior - Abhishek - and Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir, tried to compete with their dads in a pouting challenge.

Meanwhile on Friday, Abhishek's wife Aishwarya also shared a heart-felt note for Rishi Kapoor. She starred in Mr Kapoor's only-directed movie Aa Ab Laut Chalein and later got to know the Kapoors as the Bachchans' family friends.

Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday, just a day after the world of cinema lost Irrfan Khan. Mr Kapoor was 67 and battled cancer for two years.