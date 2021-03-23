What Lisa Haydon Loves About 'Being Pregnant'

Lisa Haydon in the picture.(Image courtesy: lisahaydon)

Highlights The actress shared a beautiful video of herself

She can be seen blowing a kiss to her Instafam in the video

"Gorgeous," wrote Shibani Dandekar in the comments section

Actress Lisa Haydon who is expecting her third child with husband Dino Lalvani shared her most favourite thing about "being pregnant" on Tuesday. The model-turned-actress did so by sharing a stunning video of herself on Instagram. In the video, she can be seen blowing a kiss to her fans with her voluminous hair adding on to her beauty. In the caption of the post, Lisa shared that the one thing that she loves about being pregnant is how pregnancy hormones make her hair healthy and voluminous. She termed her hair as her "mane," as she wrote: "One of the things I love about being pregnant is THE HAIR. All those preg hormones feeding this mane. P.S if you're living in HK and want a special blow out. Sheila at the Grand Hyatt really knows how to ruffle those feathers.. It's my husband's birthday this weekend so I wanted to look a bit extra."

Check out Lisa's post here:

Fans as well as fellow celebrities of the actor reacted to her new post with most of them dropping heart emojis in the comments section. Lisa's friend and actress Shibani Dandekar complimented her as she wrote, "gorgeous." Fans, on the other hand, were all praises for Lisa's hair. The mom-to-be is currently in Hong Kong.

Lisa is maintaining her digital maternity diary really well as she keeps dropping new pictures flaunting her baby bump on Instagram. In her last post, she had shared a picture of herself sporting a jumpsuit. She complimented the picture with a ROFL caption that left her fans in splits. "Sometimes I'm not sure how much is really baby growing and how much is croissant/pizza," she wrote in the caption.

In terms of work, Lisa was last seen in 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She has been a part of a bunch of films like Aisha, The Shaukeens, Queen and many more. She has also worked in web-show The Trip and reality show India's Next Top Model.