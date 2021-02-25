Mom-To-Be Lisa Haydon Might Delete This Video Later. So, Watch It Before It's Too Late

Lisa Haydon in a still from Instagram video (courtesy lisahaydon )

Actress Lisa Haydon, who is pregnant with baby no 3, attended a friend's baby shower recently and had a whole lot of fun. Lisa Haydon is a fitness enthusiast and hence, she loved it to the core when the baby shower turned out be a Pilates party for expecting mothers. Somewhere between Pilates sessions, the moms-to-be also grooved to Luis Fonsi's Despacito, a glimpse of which Lisa Haydon shared in an Instagram post. "Might delete this video later lol. But I dare you to watch this and feel grumpy," Lisa Haydon captioned her post. She also added a thank you note for her friend Isabelle Daza, whose baby shower it was: "Thanks Isabelle Daza for whipping our as*%s for your baby shower instead of feeding us sugary cupcakes. True friendship!"

Lisa Haydon grooving to Despacito will brighten up your day, your month and even your year:

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani got married in a dreamy beach wedding in 2016. The couple are parents to sons Zack and Leo - Zack was born to the couple in 2017 while they welcomed Leo in January last year. Earlier this month, Lisa Haydon announced her third pregnancy in an Instagram video, featuring an adorable conversation of herself with son Zack: "So, oh look Zack's come just in time. 'Zacky, can you tell everyone what's inside of mommy's tummy?... "A baby sister," said Zack.

Lisa Haydon is known for starring in films such as Queen, Rascals, Aisha, Housefull 3 and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She starred in the web show The Trip. Lisa Haydon also featured in Top Model India.