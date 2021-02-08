Lisa Haydon Ropes In Son Zack For Pregnancy Announcement, Baby No 3 'Coming This June'

Throwback to Lisa Haydon's pregnancy days (courtesy lisahaydon)

First, congratulations, Lisa Haydon. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress announced her third pregnancy with an adorable video on Instagram on Monday. Lisa Haydon said the baby is due in June and the reason she didn't make the pregnancy announcement earlier is because of "pure laziness." Keeping the mystery alive in the first few seconds of the video, Lisa said: "So, I have been meaning to get up on her and chat with you all, to catch you up on some stuff that's been happening lately." Then soon enough she's joined by her son Zack, who takes over the video and here's the conversation that went down between Lisa and Zack: "So, oh look Zack's come just in time. 'Zacky, can you tell everyone what's inside of mommy's tummy?... "A baby sister," says Zack. Lisa Haydon and her husband Dino Lalvani are also parents to son Leo. Lisa, however, is yet to share a glimpse of her baby bump.

Congratulatory messages poured in on Lisa Haydon's video. Here's what she shared.

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani got married in a dreamy beach wedding in 2016. Zack was born to the couple in 2017 while they welcomed Leo in January last year. Lisa Haydon lives in Hong Kong with her family. During her past pregnancies, Lisa Haydon always trended a great deal for her gorgeous baby bump photos.

Lisa Haydon is known for starring in films such as Queen, Rascals, Aisha, Housefull 3 and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She starred in the web show The Trip. Lisa Haydon also featured in Top Model India.