Mom-To-Be Lisa Haydon's Caption For This Pic Is Winning The Internet

Lisa Haydon, who is expecting her third child with husband Dino Lalvani, occupied a spot on the list of trends on Monday, courtesy her latest entry on Instagram. The actress added a new photo to her maternity diaries and accompanied it with an ROFL caption that is winning the Internet. In the picture, Lisa Haydon can be seen sporting a jumpsuit and needless to say, her baby bump stole the show on the Internet. Sharing the photo, Lisa hilariously wrote: "Sometimes I'm not sure how much is really baby growing and how much is croissant/pizza." LOL. Her post left her fans in splits.

Lisa Haydon married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016 and the couple welcomed their first child Zack in the year 2017 and son Leo in February last year.

Lisa Haydon announced her pregnancy with this post on social media:

On International Women's Day, the actress shared a stunning picture of herself caressing her baby bump and wrote this for the daughter she is expecting: "With my very little woman."

In terms of work, Lisa Haydon has worked in films like Aisha (co-starring Sonam Kapoor), Rascals (also featuring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Kangana Ranaut) and the 2014 film Queen, which marked her second film with Kangana Ranaut.

She is best-known for her performance in the 2014 film The Shaukeens and the 2016 film Housefull 3. She was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Lisa Haydon has also been part of reality TV show India's Next Top Model and web-series The Trip.