What Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Have To Say About Taimur-Inspired Doll

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their son Taimur. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Kareena said that she was at a loss for words but Saif was okay "Maybe I should trademark his name," Saif Ali Khan said in jest The Internet was not pleased with the toy model inspired by Taimur

Pictures of a toy model inspired by Taimur Ali Khan are circulating on social media and the young nawab's parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan appear to have accepted it a by-product of their almost two-year-old son's fan-following. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Kareena Kapoor said that she was at a loss for words when she first saw the viral pictures but "Saif pointed out that it's because people love him so much and such things are a blessing for him." Kareena said that she and Saif are "struggling to give Taimur a normal life" and added, "Taimur can't run away from his popularity and neither can his parents."

"There is so much of genuine warmth for our son that it's bad to stop people from clicking his pictures or making his dolls," she said.

Saif Ali Khan was asked about the Taimur-inspired toys separately by Hindustan Times and the Baazaar actor said (in jest): "Maybe I should trademark his name... The least they could do is send me one." Saif Ali Khan also added: "I am glad people are benefiting from him. I only ask God for his safety and happiness in return."

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Kareena also added: "...They should understand that he's just a two-year-old child (born in December 2016) and needs a normal life. Both Saif and I are struggling to give him that and will continue to do so without telling the paparazzi to back off, no matter how annoying it gets after a point."

A picture of the aforementioned toy styled as Taimur Ali Khan was shared on Twitter producer Ashwini Yardi and comments on her post proved that the Internet was appalled by the extent of Taimur's fan-following. "This too much and going out of control... leave that kid alone," wrote one Twitter user while another added: "If that's not creepy, I don't know what is."

This too much and going out of control, Leave that kid alone @h_boob1 — Sai Karthik T T (@karthiksai) November 20, 2018

If that's not creepy I don't know what is — Chitra Ranade (@chits85) November 20, 2018

Recently, on Koffee With Karan 6 Saif Ali Khan said that Kareena Kapoor "panics" about Taimur but their son is now used to the paparazzi presence. Taimur frequently waves to the shutterbugs and in a recent video he was also heard saying, "It is Tim," when the shutterbugs called him 'Taimur.'

Taimur is the only son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.