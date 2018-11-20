There Is A Taimur-Inspired Doll, Apparently. 'Next Level Creepy,' Says Twitter

Taimur Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor in Mumbai

Highlights Toys styled like Taimur are reportedly being sold in certain shops A photo of one such toy was shared by filmmaker Ashvini Yardi "Super creepy," read a comment on the Internet

As bizarre as it may sound but it appears that toy models styled like Taimur Ali Khan were reportedly spotted at a Kerala toy shop recently. Filmmaker Ashvini Yardi (producer of movies such as OMG - Oh My God! and Singh Is Bliing) tweeted a photo of the toy designed like Taimur and wrote: "Meanwhile at a toy store in Kerala." Having spotted this, a section of the Internet appears to be in shock and disbelief over the extent of Taimur's crazy fan-following. "This was beyond my thinking that someone can even make a Taimur doll," read a comment while another user simply described it as "next level creepy": "This is also highly disturbing that people would buy a toy that looks like someone's child and give that to their kids to play with or just buy it and collect it. Next level creepy? I think yes."

"How is this even allowed?" read another tweet. Meanwhile, some also pointed out that the photo shared by Ms Yardi also offers a glimpse of a toy styled like AbRam. Here's how Twitter reacted:

This is also highly disturbing that people would buy a toy that looks like someone's child and give that to their kids to play with or just buy it and collect it. Next level creepy? I think yes. — The Wandering Mind (@Dash_Adyasha) November 19, 2018

True..this was beyond my thinking that someone can even make a taimur doll — ... (@_MSoma) November 19, 2018

How is this even allowed? — Saurabh (@sagrawal05) November 20, 2018

Super creepy, though. — G (@gunjangovani) November 20, 2018

Some users also resorted to memes to react to the news:

On the last aired episode of Koffee With Karan 6, show host Karan Johar pointed out Taimur's pictures are sold at the highest bid according to the unofficial "rate chart" based on stars' popularity quotient. Saif Ali Khan admitted that at times, Kareena Kapoor "panics" about Taimur but the star baby has grown comfortable with the constant presence of the paparazzi around him. A video of the little nawab recently went crazy viral, in which he can be heard adorably correcting the paparazzi to call him Tim, not Taimur. "It's Tim!" he said when paps called out his name.

Joking about Taimur's popularity, which surpasses that of both his star parents, Saif Ali Khan said in an interview in October that he wouldn't mind including Taimur in promotional duties but it's Kareena who stops him from doing so: "Don't be so cheap, you can't sell your son."

Taimur Ali Khan was born in December 2016 and is nine months elder to Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya.