Taimur In Nappy Ads? 'Don't Be Cheap,' Saif Ali Khan Told By Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan has chalked out a hilarious plan to pay for his Switzerland vacations. In a promotional interview for Baazaar with RJ and show host Siddharth Kannan, the 48-year-old actor opened up about baby son Taimur's popularity and revealed his producers often request him to include Taimur in promotional duties, which he apparently doesn't mind at all. But the only hold up is his wife Kareena Kapoor, who says: 'Don't be so cheap', revealed Saif Ali Khan. "My wife says 'Don't be so cheap, you can't sell your son', and I'm like why not? Let's sell him! I'm using this platform to say if anybody has any good nappy ads or anything at a very reasonable price - it's quite expensive actually. And I won't give him the money also, I'll give him some cash for his education... it's not really giving it to him. I'll spend the rest on holidays in Switzerland," Saif Ali Khan jokingly said during the interview.

Meanwhile, even the makers of Baazaar also apparently wanted to add a white streak in Taimur's hair in parity with Saif's look in the film: "Every producer that I'm working with have half-jokingly said: 'Can we put Taimur?' - with white streak in his hair; In Kaalakaandi, they wanted to put hairbands, in Hunter they wanted to put a naga sadhu wig on this poor guy."

Kareena Kapoor, who does not approve of nappy ads featuring Taimur, had earlier said in an interview: "Akshay (actor Akshay Kumar), Taimur is a threat to you, I am telling you." Speaking to mid-day earlier, the actress had said the paparazzi's obsession with Taimur makes her "paranoid": "So much attention on him is scary. The more I think of it, the more I want to put a kaala teeka on him. I don't want him to leave the house. But that's me going overboard. I control my feelings only so that my son can grow up like a regular kid. He deserves to have that chance sans any pressure."

Taimur Ali Khan, who will complete two years in December this year, now appears to be well accustomed to the constant presence of shutterbugs around him. He often acknowledges the paparazzi with smiles and also recently told a bunch of photographers: "It's Tim!" when they called out his name.

Saif Ali Khan's Baazaar opened to middling reviews on Friday, to which the box office has responded with decent numbers.