Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Return From Maldives Vacation

Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor and Taimur at the Mumbai airport.

After a long vacation in Maldives, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and our favourite member of the Khan family- Taimur, have returned to Mumbai. The family of three was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday night. Kareena opted for a casual outfit and looked pretty (with that Maldives tan) in a baggy top, which she paired with light blue denims. Saif was seen dressed in a blue shirt and white pants. However, it was Taimur that caught our attention the most. Dressed in an all-black outfit, Taimur seemed sleepy and tired and was seen nestling in his father Saif Ali Khan's arms and we must tell you that his expressions are way too cute to be missed.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Soha Ali Khan, who was also vacationing with Saif and Kareena, along with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, shared an adorable picture of herself with her sister-in-law Kareena, Inaaya and Taimur from the Maldives airport on Saturday and wrote: "En route Mumbai!" She accompanied the post along with the hashtag "#Mommiesonthego."

Check out Soha's post here:

We got a glimpse of Kareena and Saif's fun-filled vacation pictures through Soha Ali Khan's Instagram posts. Remember Saif and Taimur's "Hand-in-hand - feet in sand" picture that Soha shared a few days back? Or the "Make a splash" group picture?

Kareena's manager Poonam Damania also shared multiple pictures of Kareena on her Instagram profile and wrote: "My diva killing it in Maldives... Major missing... Love you my, Bebo."

This is what we are talking about.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Rhea Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding and her upcoming film is Karan Johar's Takht. She also has Good News, opposite Akshay Kumar in the pipeline.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Netflix's popular web-series Sacred Games, in which he played the role of Sartaj Singh. He will next be seen in Hunter.