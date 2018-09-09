Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Return From Maldives Vacation

Taimur's expressions are way too cute to be missed

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 09, 2018 14:25 IST
Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor and Taimur at the Mumbai airport.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Saif, Kareena and Taimur were spotted at the airport on Saturday
  2. Kareena, Saif were holidaying with Soha and Kunal in Maldives
  3. The couple was dressed in casual outfits

After a long vacation in Maldives, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and our favourite member of the Khan family- Taimur, have returned to Mumbai. The family of three was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday night. Kareena opted for a casual outfit and looked pretty (with that Maldives tan) in a baggy top, which she paired with light blue denims. Saif was seen dressed in a blue shirt and white pants. However, it was Taimur that caught our attention the most. Dressed in an all-black outfit, Taimur seemed sleepy and tired and was seen nestling in his father Saif Ali Khan's arms and we must tell you that his expressions are way too cute to be missed.

Take a look at the pictures here:

tldu8jfgSaif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor and Taimur at the airport.
 
o8vubf2o

 

mc7quiro

 

Soha Ali Khan, who was also vacationing with Saif and Kareena, along with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, shared an adorable picture of herself with her sister-in-law Kareena, Inaaya and Taimur from the Maldives airport on Saturday and wrote: "En route Mumbai!" She accompanied the post along with the hashtag "#Mommiesonthego."

Check out Soha's post here:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

En route Mumbai!!! #mommiesonthego

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

Hand in hand - feet in sand #discover soneva @discoversoneva

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hand in hand - feet in sand #discover soneva @discoversoneva

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wall of fame @discoversoneva #discoversoneva

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Make a splash! @discoversoneva #discoversoneva #familygoals

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Colour me happy!! #playdate #DEN @discoversoneva #discoversoneva

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

Kareena's manager Poonam Damania also shared multiple pictures of Kareena on her Instagram profile and wrote: "My diva killing it in Maldives... Major missing... Love you my, Bebo."

This is what we are talking about.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My diva killing it in Maldives...major missing... love you my bebo #kareenakapoorkhan

A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on

 

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Rhea Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding and her upcoming film is Karan Johar's Takht. She also has Good News, opposite Akshay Kumar in the pipeline.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Netflix's popular web-series Sacred Games, in which he played the role of Sartaj Singh. He will next be seen in Hunter.

