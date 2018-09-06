Oh, Nothing. Just Kareena Kapoor In Some (More) Pics From Maldives Vacation

We just can't get enough of Kareena Kapoor, who is vacationing in Maldives with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 06, 2018 09:15 IST
Kareena Kapoor in Maldives (Image courtesy: poonamdamania)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kareena looks chic in a white top and denims
  2. Her manager Poonam Damania shared the photos
  3. Soha, Kunal and Inaaya are also in Maldives

We just can't get enough of Kareena Kapoor, who is vacationing in Maldives with family. Kareena, husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur's pictures from the holiday are all over the Internet and here are some more to brighten up your morning. Kareena's sun-kissed picture is definitely what you want to see today. Dressed in a chic white top and denims, Kareena poses for a sun-kissed picture, amidst a breathtaking background. The post was shared by her manager Poonam Damania, who wrote on Instagram, "My diva killing it in Maldives... Major missing... Love you my, Bebo." Kareena has teamed her look with a red lip colour and a trendy tote bag.

Take a look.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My diva killing it in Maldives...major missing... love you my bebo #kareenakapoorkhan

A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on

 

Kareena Kapoor, much wow.

ICYMI, here are Kareena, Saif and Taimur's picture from a pool. They are accompanied by Saif's sister Soha, her husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Make a splash! @discoversoneva #discoversoneva #familygoals

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

Kareena and Saif, just like this.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wall of fame @discoversoneva #discoversoneva

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

We also spotted a photo of Saif and Taimur strolling on the beach. "Hand-in-hand - feet in sand," wrote Soha.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hand in hand - feet in sand #discover soneva @discoversoneva

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

How cute is Taimur's playdate with cousin Inaaya?

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Colour me happy!! #playdate #DEN @discoversoneva #discoversoneva

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

Here are some of the other pictures from their Maldives vacation.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#familyholiday

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My world. Photo courtesy @khemster2 child in photo also courtesy @khemster2

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Black white and cool #saifalikhan #maldives #mood

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

No caption no filter #discoversoneva

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

 

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012. They welcomed Taimur in December 2016. Inaaya was born to Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu in September last year. Taimur and Inaaya, along with their parents often catch up for family outings in Mumbai.

On the workfront, Kareena was last seen in Veere Di Wedding and her upcoming film is Takht. Meanwhile, Saif has started filming Hunter.



