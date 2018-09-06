Oh, Nothing. Just Kareena Kapoor In Some (More) Pics From Maldives Vacation

Kareena Kapoor in Maldives (Image courtesy: poonamdamania)

Highlights Kareena looks chic in a white top and denims Her manager Poonam Damania shared the photos Soha, Kunal and Inaaya are also in Maldives

We just can't get enough of Kareena Kapoor, who is vacationing in Maldives with family. Kareena, husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur's pictures from the holiday are all over the Internet and here are some more to brighten up your morning. Kareena's sun-kissed picture is definitely what you want to see today. Dressed in a chic white top and denims, Kareena poses for a sun-kissed picture, amidst a breathtaking background. The post was shared by her manager Poonam Damania, who wrote on Instagram, "My diva killing it in Maldives... Major missing... Love you my, Bebo." Kareena has teamed her look with a red lip colour and a trendy tote bag.

Take a look.

Kareena Kapoor, much wow.

ICYMI, here are Kareena, Saif and Taimur's picture from a pool. They are accompanied by Saif's sister Soha, her husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi.

Kareena and Saif, just like this.

We also spotted a photo of Saif and Taimur strolling on the beach. "Hand-in-hand - feet in sand," wrote Soha.

How cute is Taimur's playdate with cousin Inaaya?

Here are some of the other pictures from their Maldives vacation.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012. They welcomed Taimur in December 2016. Inaaya was born to Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu in September last year. Taimur and Inaaya, along with their parents often catch up for family outings in Mumbai.

On the workfront, Kareena was last seen in Veere Di Wedding and her upcoming film is Takht. Meanwhile, Saif has started filming Hunter.