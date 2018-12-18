What Kapil Sharma Did With The Extra Food At His Wedding

Kapil Sharma with his wife Ginni Chatrath. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Kapil Sharma married girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar last week Kapil's family also hosted a reception in Amritsar Excess food from both events was donated to an NGO

Kapil Sharma reportedly donated the extra food at his wedding to Feeding India, an NGO which in turn distributed the food to the underprivileged. Kapil Sharma married his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 12 and later Kapil's family hosted a reception for the newlyweds in Amritsar on December 14. Extra food from both the events was donated to Feeding India. Ankit Kawatra, the founder of Feeding India, also said in a statement: "Kapil Sharma is setting an example for others to follow by donating excess food from his big day. This will surely create a much-needed awareness for the cause and will motivate others to follow suit. I hope Kapil's act wakes up the country to not waste food and donate extra from weddings."

"When they told Kapil about their cause, he said yes without thinking twice. He told them to take the food from all his functions, including the reception in Amritsar, and distribute it," a source was quoted as saying.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's wedding ceremony was hosted in the latter's hometown while a few pre-wedding functions were also held in Amritsar, which were attended by Kapil's colleagues such as Sumona Chakravarti and Krushna Abhishek.

On social media, Kapil Sharma shared pictures from the two events.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath will soon return to Mumbai where the couple will host a reception for the former's industry colleagues on December 24. A day before his Mumbai reception, Kapil Sharma's new show will air on television.