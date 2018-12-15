Inside Kapil Sharma And Ginni Chatrath Wedding Reception In Amritsar

Newlyweds Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath (Image courtesy (Image courtesy kapilsharmauniverse)

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who got married to Ginni Chatrath recently, hosted a grand reception in Amritsar on Friday. Photos and videos from Kapil Sharma's reception hit the Internet on Saturday and went crazy viral. For the reception, Kapil wore a burgundy bandhgala and black pants while Ginni looked stunning in a pastel pink and green lehenga. The party was attended by the couple's close friends and family members. Guests had a gala time at the reception and the videos and photos which made way to the fan clubs are proof. In some of the videos we also spotted singer Daler Mehndi singing and grooving to the tunes of some hit Punjabi numbers with the newlyweds. Abbas-Mustan - directors of Kapil Sharma's Bollywood debut film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon - were also part of the celebrations.

Take a look at the photos and videos from Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's wedding reception in Amritsar:

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath got married as per Sikh rituals on Thursday. The Anand Karaj was reportedly held in Jalandhar a day after the wedding. Kapil sharma had shared a photo with his wife on Instagram after the Anand Karaj.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's wedding took place on December 12 in Jalandhar. Kapil wore a green sherwani for the wedding and Ginni opted for a red lehenga. Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa and Singer Gurdass Mann were part of the wedding ceremony.

A second reception is reportedly scheduled for December 24 in Mumbai. Several celebrities from the television and film industries will reportedly attend the reception.

Kapil Sharma is all set to make a comeback with the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The first episode of the show will air a day prior to the reported reception in Mumbai.