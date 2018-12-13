First Pic: Kapil Sharma Marries Ginni Chatrath In Jalandhar

Kapil Sharma shared this picture with Ginni Chatrath (Image courtesy: kapilsharma)

Highlights The bride looked beautiful in a red lehenga Kapil wore a green sherwani with threadwork detail They will host two wedding receptions

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma married his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on Wednesday. The couple took their wedding vows in the presence of their respective families and close friends. After the wedding, Kapil treated us to a picture of himself with Ginni from the ceremony. The bride looked beautiful in a red lehenga, which she paired with stunning jewellery. Ginni finished her look with the bridal choora and kaleerein. Kapil wore a green sherwani with threadwork detail. Kapil and Ginni also posed for a photo-op at their wedding venue. Meanwhile, congratulatory messages are pouring in for the newlyweds. Celebs like Hina Khan, Guru Randhawa, Jassie Gill and others have posted their best wishes for Kapil and Ginni. "God bless you both. All the very best for this new journey and congratulations," wrote Hina Khan.

Here's the first picture of Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath from their wedding.

Congratulations, Kapil and Ginni.

Here are some inside pictures from the wedding venue.

Kapil's colleagues like Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa attended the wedding. The festivities began earlier this week with a mata ki chowki and later, a mehendi ceremony was hosted. The baaraat travelled from Amritsar to Jalandhar.

Of the wedding festivities, Kapil earlier told news agency IANS, "We wanted to keep it low key. But Ginni is the only daughter in her family. Her folks wanted the wedding to be on a lavish scale. And I completely understand their sentiments. My mother also wants the wedding to be lavish."

A wedding reception in scheduled to take place in Amritsar on December 14 and Kapil has reportedly planned to host a reception on December 24 in Mumbai for the TV and film industries.