New Pics From Kapil Sharma And Ginni Chatrath's Pre-Wedding Festivities

Ginni Chatrath with her family in Jalandhar. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Kapil is currently filming new episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show Salman Khan will be Kapil's first guest in the upcoming show Kapil will marry Ginnni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 12

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's families have thrown themselves into the wedding festivities with full enthusiasm. At Ginni's home in Jalandhar, the pre-wedding functions started with an akhand paath over the weekend followed by a choora ceremony. On Wednesday, Ginni shared glimpses of the functions on her Instagram page. "Starting this exciting new phase of my life with the blessings of Waheguru Ji and loved ones," she captioned the photos taken during the akhand path. In a separate post, she shared a picture of herself dressed in a red suit by Nidhi Tholia and accessorised with temple jewellery for her choora ceremony.

Here are new pictures from the two ceremonies shared by Ginni Chatrath on Instagram:

Kapil Sharma will marry Ginni Chatrath on December 12 in Jalandhar (her hometown) and a wedding reception for the newlyweds will be hosted in Mumbai on December 24, the invite of which will be sent to Kapil's colleagues in the film and television industries.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma hasn't shared photos from the pre-wedding festivities at his home. As of now, Kapil Sharma is filming new episodes of his upcoming TV show The Kapil Sharma Show. As per an IANS report, Kapil will shoot the first episode with Salman Khan, his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, and their father Salim Khan. The show is scheduled to premiere on December 23, a day before Kapil and Ginni's Mumbai wedding reception.

Kapil Sharma's last show went off air after a few episodes nine months ago. As for his new show, Kapil Sharma has signed his previous co-stars Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar. In addition, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Rochelle Rao will also be a part of the show.