When Kapil Sharma Was Pranked In Dubai. His ROFL Reaction

Kapil Sharma in a still from the video.(courtesy: kapilsharma)

Kapil Sharma's latest Instagram post is all things ROFL. It is a throwback clip from his Dubai vacation. The video is special because it shows Kapil Sharma, who always pulls pranks on others, getting startled after a staff gives him a taste of his own medicine. Wearing a printed white shirt, Kapil Sharma is waiting for his order at a table. When the staff approaches the comedian, he scares Kapil Sharma by acting as if the plate is slipping from his hands. Kapil Sharma, who takes a few seconds to register the entire scene, is unable to control his laughter after realising what just happened. “Oops,” he wrote in the caption and added, “Dubai, food, CZN Burak and love.”

Kapil Sharma's post has left his fans in splits. Take a look:

Kapil Sharma was vacationing in Dubai with his wife Ginni Chatrath, earlier this month. He also shared a video from the same restaurant and thanked the hospitality team for all the “love” and “warmth.” He wrote, “Thank you for the love, warmth and beautiful hospitality team CZN Burak. The food was amazing. Pet bhar gya par dil nahi bhara, will visit again soon. Lots of love and best wishes.”

Before this, Kapil Sharma was busy with his tour - The Kapil Sharma Show. Check out pictures and videos from his work album here.

Kapil Sharma married long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar in 2018. The duo are parents to daughter Anayra and little son Trishaan.

Apart from his comedy show, Kapil Sharma is also known for his performance in his Bollywood debut Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and his stint in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3.