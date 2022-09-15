Kapil Sharma's New Post From Canada Is For Coffee Lovers

Kapil Sharma shared this picture. (courtesy: kapilsharma)

Kapil Sharma has treated his Insta family to a dashing picture of himself from Canada. In the image, comedian Kapil looks handsome in a white printed shirt layered with a brown jacket. He completed the look with yellow sunglasses. In the caption, he wrote, "Hello friends coffee pe lo". Soon after he shared the post, his industry friends and fans flooded the comment section. Aakanksha Singh wrote, "What a lovely picture," while his fans dropped fire and love-struck emoticons. The comedian attended Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2022 in Canada as his film Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das, premiered at the event.

Kapil Sharma also shared pictures with Nandita Das from the TIFF. In the captions he dropped hashtags,"#zwigato #torontointernationalfilmfestival #tiff #tiff22 #toronto #canada #gratitude," followed by a folded hand emoticon.

Earlier, Kapil Sharma shared happy pictures with directors Nandita Das and Deepa Mehta. In the caption, he wrote, "With the two most talented women," followed by a heart emoticon.

Helmed by Nandita Das, Zwigato also stars Shahana Goswami in a pivotal role. In the film, Kapil plays the role of a food delivery rider, struggling with the world of incentives and ratings. Announcing Zwingato's world premiere at TIFF, Kapil shared a post along with a long note that read, "Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives are proud to announce that our film ZWIGATO, written and directed by Nandita Das, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, will have its World premiere at the prestigious 47th Toronto International Film Festival [TIFF] 2022 in the 'Contemporary World Cinema' section."

In terms of work, Kapil Sharma is currently hosting the new season of his popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

